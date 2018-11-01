Top 10 Movies

Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Venom

2. (-) Hunter Killer

3. (-) Halloween

4. (3) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5. (-) Zombiepura

6. (4) A Star Is Born

7. (-) First Man

8. (5) Project Gutenberg

9. (6) Johnny English Strikes Again

10. (-) Bad Times At The El Royale

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Halloween

2. (2) A Star Is Born

3. (3) Venom

4. (4) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5. (-) Hunter Killer

6. (6) The Hate U Give

7. (5) First Man

8. (7) Smallfoot

9. (8) Night School

10. (20) Mid90s

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 01, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content