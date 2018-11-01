Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Venom
2. (-) Hunter Killer
3. (-) Halloween
4. (3) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5. (-) Zombiepura
6. (4) A Star Is Born
7. (-) First Man
8. (5) Project Gutenberg
9. (6) Johnny English Strikes Again
10. (-) Bad Times At The El Royale
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Halloween
2. (2) A Star Is Born
3. (3) Venom
4. (4) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5. (-) Hunter Killer
6. (6) The Hate U Give
7. (5) First Man
8. (7) Smallfoot
9. (8) Night School
10. (20) Mid90s
• Information from boxofficemojo.com