Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Venom

2. (-) First Man

3. (-) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

4. (4) A Star Is Born

5. (3) Project Gutenberg

6. (2) Johnny English Strikes Again

7. (5) Shadow

8. (7) Pascal The Movie

9. (6) Smallfoot

10. (-) The Great Battle

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Halloween

2. (2) A Star Is Born

3. (1) Venom

4. (4) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5. (3) First Man

6. (9) The Hate U Give

7. (5) Smallfoot

8. (6) Night School

9. (7) Bad Times At The El Royale

10. (15) The Old Man & The Gun•

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

