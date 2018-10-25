Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Venom
2. (-) First Man
3. (-) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
4. (4) A Star Is Born
5. (3) Project Gutenberg
6. (2) Johnny English Strikes Again
7. (5) Shadow
8. (7) Pascal The Movie
9. (6) Smallfoot
10. (-) The Great Battle
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Halloween
2. (2) A Star Is Born
3. (1) Venom
4. (4) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5. (3) First Man
6. (9) The Hate U Give
7. (5) Smallfoot
8. (6) Night School
9. (7) Bad Times At The El Royale
10. (15) The Old Man & The Gun•
• Information from boxofficemojo.com