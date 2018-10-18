Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Venom

2. (2) Johnny English Strikes Again

3. (3) Project Gutenberg

4. (5) A Star Is Born

5. (-) Shadow

6. (4) Smallfoot

7. (-) Pascal The Movie

8. (7) Crazy Rich Asians

9. (10) A Simple Favor

10. (-) Heilstatten

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Venom

2. (2) A Star Is Born

3. (-) First Man

4. (-) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

5. (3) Smallfoot

6. (4) Night School

7. (-) Bad Times At The El Royale

8. (5) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

9. (13) The Hate U Give

10. (7) The Nun

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 18, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
