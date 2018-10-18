Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Venom
2. (2) Johnny English Strikes Again
3. (3) Project Gutenberg
4. (5) A Star Is Born
5. (-) Shadow
6. (4) Smallfoot
7. (-) Pascal The Movie
8. (7) Crazy Rich Asians
9. (10) A Simple Favor
10. (-) Heilstatten
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Venom
2. (2) A Star Is Born
3. (-) First Man
4. (-) Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
5. (3) Smallfoot
6. (4) Night School
7. (-) Bad Times At The El Royale
8. (5) The House With A Clock In Its Walls
9. (13) The Hate U Give
10. (7) The Nun
• Information from boxofficemojo.com