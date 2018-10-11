Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Venom

2. (1) Johnny English Strikes Again

3. (-) Project Gutenberg

4. (2) Smallfoot

5. (-) A Star Is Born

6. (3) Searching

7. (5) Crazy Rich Asians

8. (4) Golden Job

9. (-) The Negotiation

10. (7) A Simple Favor

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Venom

2. (-) A Star Is Born

3. (2) Smallfoot

4. (1) Night School

5. (3) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

6. (4) A Simple Favor

7. (5) The Nun

8. (7) Crazy Rich Asians

9. (6) Hell Fest

10. (8) The Predator

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

