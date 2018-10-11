Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Venom
2. (1) Johnny English Strikes Again
3. (-) Project Gutenberg
4. (2) Smallfoot
5. (-) A Star Is Born
6. (3) Searching
7. (5) Crazy Rich Asians
8. (4) Golden Job
9. (-) The Negotiation
10. (7) A Simple Favor
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Venom
2. (-) A Star Is Born
3. (2) Smallfoot
4. (1) Night School
5. (3) The House With A Clock In Its Walls
6. (4) A Simple Favor
7. (5) The Nun
8. (7) Crazy Rich Asians
9. (6) Hell Fest
10. (8) The Predator
• Information from boxofficemojo.com