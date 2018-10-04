Top 10 Movies

Published
2 hours ago
yipwy@sph.com.sg
@STyipwaiyee

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Johnny English Strikes Again

2. (-) Smallfoot

3. (-) Searching

4. (2) Golden Job

5. (4) Crazy Rich Asians

6. (3) The Predator

7. (6) A Simple Favor

8. (-) Hell Fest

9. (5) The Nun

10. (-) Sabrine

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Night School

2. (-) Smallfoot

3. (1) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

4. (2) A Simple Favor

5. (3) The Nun

6. (-) Hell Fest

7. (5) Crazy Rich Asians

8. (4) The Predator

9. (6) White Boy Rick

10. (7) Peppermint

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 04, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content