Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Johnny English Strikes Again
2. (-) Smallfoot
3. (-) Searching
4. (2) Golden Job
5. (4) Crazy Rich Asians
6. (3) The Predator
7. (6) A Simple Favor
8. (-) Hell Fest
9. (5) The Nun
10. (-) Sabrine
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Night School
2. (-) Smallfoot
3. (1) The House With A Clock In Its Walls
4. (2) A Simple Favor
5. (3) The Nun
6. (-) Hell Fest
7. (5) Crazy Rich Asians
8. (4) The Predator
9. (6) White Boy Rick
10. (7) Peppermint
• Information from boxofficemojo.com