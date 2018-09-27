Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Johnny English Strikes Again
2. (-) Golden Job
3. (1) The Predator
4. (3) Crazy Rich Asians
5. (2) The Nun
6. (4) A Simple Favor
7. (-) Langsuir
8. (-) Monstrum
9. (-) On Your Wedding Day
10. (10) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The House With A Clock In Its Walls
2. (3) A Simple Favor
3. (2) The Nun
4. (1) The Predator
5. (5) Crazy Rich Asians
6. (4) White Boy Rick
7. (6) Peppermint
8. (-) Fahrenheit 11/9
9. (7) The Meg
10. (8) Searching
• Information from boxofficemojo.com