Top 10 Movies

Published
58 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Johnny English Strikes Again

2. (-) Golden Job

3. (1) The Predator

4. (3) Crazy Rich Asians

5. (2) The Nun

6. (4) A Simple Favor

7. (-) Langsuir

8. (-) Monstrum

9. (-) On Your Wedding Day

10. (10) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

2. (3) A Simple Favor

3. (2) The Nun

4. (1) The Predator

5. (5) Crazy Rich Asians

6. (4) White Boy Rick

7. (6) Peppermint

8. (-) Fahrenheit 11/9

9. (7) The Meg

10. (8) Searching

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
