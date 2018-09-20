Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Predator
2. (1) The Nun
3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians
4. (-) A Simple Favor
5. (4) Peppermint
6. (7) Big Brother
7. (-) The Mystery Of Burma
8. (6) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days
9. (3) The Equalizer 2
10. (9) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Predator
2. (1) The Nun
3. (-) A Simple Favor
4. (-) White Boy Rick
5. (3) Crazy Rich Asians
6. (2) Peppermint
7. (4) The Meg
8. (5) Searching
9. (6) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
10. (-) Unbroken: Path To Redemption
• Information from boxofficemojo.com