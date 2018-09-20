Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Predator

2. (1) The Nun

3. (2) Crazy Rich Asians

4. (-) A Simple Favor

5. (4) Peppermint

6. (7) Big Brother

7. (-) The Mystery Of Burma

8. (6) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days

9. (3) The Equalizer 2

10. (9) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Predator

2. (1) The Nun

3. (-) A Simple Favor

4. (-) White Boy Rick

5. (3) Crazy Rich Asians

6. (2) Peppermint

7. (4) The Meg

8. (5) Searching

9. (6) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

10. (-) Unbroken: Path To Redemption

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 20, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
