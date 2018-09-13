Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Nun

2. (1) Crazy Rich Asians

3. (2) The Equalizer 2

4. (-) Peppermint

5. (5) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

6. (3) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days

7. (4) Big Brother

8. (7) Europe Raiders

9. (9) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

10. (10) Hantu Kak Limah

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Nun

2. (-) Peppermint

3. (1) Crazy Rich Asians

4. (2) The Meg

5. (4) Searching

6. (3) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

7. (6) Disney's Christopher Robin

8. (5) Operation Finale

9. (9) BlacKkKlansman

10. (7) Alpha

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

