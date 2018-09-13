Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Nun
2. (1) Crazy Rich Asians
3. (2) The Equalizer 2
4. (-) Peppermint
5. (5) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
6. (3) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days
7. (4) Big Brother
8. (7) Europe Raiders
9. (9) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
10. (10) Hantu Kak Limah
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Nun
2. (-) Peppermint
3. (1) Crazy Rich Asians
4. (2) The Meg
5. (4) Searching
6. (3) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
7. (6) Disney's Christopher Robin
8. (5) Operation Finale
9. (9) BlacKkKlansman
10. (7) Alpha
• Information from boxofficemojo.com