Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians
2. (-) The Equalizer 2
3. (3) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days
4. (2) Big Brother
5. (-) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
6. (4) The Meg
7. (-) Europe Raiders
8. (6) The First Purge
9. (5) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
10. (7) Hantu Kak Limah
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians
2. (2) The Meg
3. (4) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
4. (-) Operation Finale
5. (22) Searching
6. (6) Disney's Christopher Robin
7. (7) Alpha
8. (3) The Happytime Murders
9. (8) BlacKkKlansman
10. (5) Mile 22
• Information from boxofficemojo.com