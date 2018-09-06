Top 10 Movies

48 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians

2. (-) The Equalizer 2

3. (3) Along With The Gods 2: The Last 49 Days

4. (2) Big Brother

5. (-) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

6. (4) The Meg

7. (-) Europe Raiders

8. (6) The First Purge

9. (5) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

10. (7) Hantu Kak Limah

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Crazy Rich Asians

2. (2) The Meg

3. (4) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

4. (-) Operation Finale

5. (22) Searching

6. (6) Disney's Christopher Robin

7. (7) Alpha

8. (3) The Happytime Murders

9. (8) BlacKkKlansman

10. (5) Mile 22

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

