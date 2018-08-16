Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) The Meg
2. (1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
3. (-) 2359: The Haunting Hour
4. (-) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
5. (7) Disney's Christopher Robin
6. (8) The Darkest Minds
7. (6) Monster Vacation
8. (2) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
9. (5) The Spy Who Dumped Me
10. (3) Ant-Man And The Wasp
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) The Meg
2. (1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
3. (2) Disney's Christopher Robin
4. (-) Slender Man
5. (-) BlacKkKlansman
6. (3) The Spy Who Dumped Me
7. (4) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
8. (5) The Equalizer 2
9. (6) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
10. (7) Ant-Man And The Wasp
• Information from boxofficemojo.com