Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) The Meg

2. (1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

3. (-) 2359: The Haunting Hour

4. (-) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

5. (7) Disney's Christopher Robin

6. (8) The Darkest Minds

7. (6) Monster Vacation

8. (2) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

9. (5) The Spy Who Dumped Me

10. (3) Ant-Man And The Wasp

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) The Meg

2. (1) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

3. (2) Disney's Christopher Robin

4. (-) Slender Man

5. (-) BlacKkKlansman

6. (3) The Spy Who Dumped Me

7. (4) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

8. (5) The Equalizer 2

9. (6) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

10. (7) Ant-Man And The Wasp

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'.
Topics: 

