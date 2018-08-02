Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
2. (-) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
3. (1) Skyscraper
4. (2) Ant-Man And The Wasp
5. (3) A Monster Vacation
6. (5) Incredibles 2
7. (4) Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
8. (8) Unfriended: Dark Web
9. (6) Brother Of The Year
10. (-) Secrets In The Hot Spring
• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) Mission: Impossible - Fallout
2. (2) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
3. (1) The Equalizer 2
4. (3) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5. (-) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
6. (4) Ant-Man And The Wasp
7. (5) Incredibles 2
8. (7) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
9. (6) Skyscraper
10. (8) The First Purge
• Information from boxofficemojo.com