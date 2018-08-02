Top 10 Movies

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

2. (-) Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

3. (1) Skyscraper

4. (2) Ant-Man And The Wasp

5. (3) A Monster Vacation

6. (5) Incredibles 2

7. (4) Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

8. (8) Unfriended: Dark Web

9. (6) Brother Of The Year

10. (-) Secrets In The Hot Spring

• Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

2. (2) Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

3. (1) The Equalizer 2

4. (3) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5. (-) Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

6. (4) Ant-Man And The Wasp

7. (5) Incredibles 2

8. (7) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

9. (6) Skyscraper

10. (8) The First Purge

• Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 02, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
