Top 10 Movies

Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Avengers: Infinity War

2. (2) Rampage

3. (3) A Quiet Place

4. (-) The Trough

5. (-) The 3rd Eye

6. (-) Love, Simon

7. (4) Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum

8. (-) Bad Samaritan

9. (6) Blockers

10. (8) Ready Player One

•Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Avengers: Infinity War

2. (-) Overboard

3. (2) A Quiet Place

4. (3) I Feel Pretty

5. (4) Rampage

6. (-) Tully

7. (5) Black Panther

8. (7) Truth Or Dare

9. (6) Super Troopers 2

10. (8) Blockers

•Information from boxofficemojo.com

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 10, 2018, with the headline 'Top 10 Movies'. Print Edition | Subscribe
