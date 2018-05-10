Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Avengers: Infinity War
2. (2) Rampage
3. (3) A Quiet Place
4. (-) The Trough
5. (-) The 3rd Eye
6. (-) Love, Simon
7. (4) Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
8. (-) Bad Samaritan
9. (6) Blockers
10. (8) Ready Player One
•Information from the Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Avengers: Infinity War
2. (-) Overboard
3. (2) A Quiet Place
4. (3) I Feel Pretty
5. (4) Rampage
6. (-) Tully
7. (5) Black Panther
8. (7) Truth Or Dare
9. (6) Super Troopers 2
10. (8) Blockers
•Information from boxofficemojo.com