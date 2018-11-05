Top 10 fitness trends in 2019

1 WEARABLE TECHNOLOGY

Using smart watches, fitness trackers and other wearable devices to keep track of fitness is the "in" thing around the world. This was also the top trend in 2016 and last year in the ACSM survey and No. 3 in the survey for this year. These items give you instant updates on the distance you have run, the calories you have burnt and the progress you have made in your fitness journey.

2 GROUP TRAINING

These are sessions for people with different fitness levels, with instructors using leadership techniques to help individuals in their class achieve fitness goals.

3 HIGH-INTENSITY INTERVAL TRAINING (HIIT)

This involves short bursts of high-intensity exercise, followed by a short period of rest. The survey said that despite warnings of potentially increased injury rates using HIIT, this form of exercise has been popular in gyms globally.

4 FITNESS PROGRAMMES FOR OLDER ADULTS

These cater to the fitness needs of the baby boom generation and are becoming more relevant as people live, work and remain healthy and active much longer.

5 BODYWEIGHT TRAINING

Such training - including but not limited to push-ups, pull-ups, or squats - usually requires minimal equipment, which makes it an inexpensive way to exercise.

6 EMPLOYING CERTIFIED FITNESS PROFESSIONALS

This has become more important in recent years, as more fitness professionals aim to get certified.

7 YOGA

This exercise, which has taken on a variety of forms such as power yoga, yogilates and hot yoga, remains popular.

8 PERSONAL TRAINING

This includes fitness testing and goal setting with the trainer working one-on-one with a client to prescribe workouts specific to his individual needs and goals.

9 FUNCTIONAL FITNESS TRAINING

Such training helps make it easier for you to perform everyday activities, such as climbing the stairs, carrying the groceries or vacuuming the flat.

For instance, a multi-directional lunge trains the muscles used when you vacuum the various corners of your flat while a squat trains the muscles used when you rise up from a chair or sit down.

10 EXERCISE IS MEDICINE

This is a global initiative that aims to make physical activity and exercise a standard part of preventing and treating diseases. It also recognises fitness professionals as part of the healthcare team in their local communities.

