Tom Hanks gives typewriter to bullied boy

MELBOURNE • Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has sent a letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona, Australian television networks reported on Thursday.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast in Queensland state wrote to the 63-year-old star after Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 in the Australian beach resort.

The boy had written to Hanks saying: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 News reported. "Are you okay?"

He said he loved his name, but people at school called him the coronavirus, which made him "sad and angry".

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful." Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter, which he had taken to the Gold Coast.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," the double Oscar winner wrote to the boy.

Hanks won the Best Actor Oscar for his roles in the movies Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994).

"I thought this typewriter would suit you," an image of the letter aired by Channel 7 News showed. "Ask a grown-up how it works. And use it to write me back."

Hanks wrote at the end: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!", in a reference to the theme song of Toy Story (1995). He voiced the character Sheriff Woody in the animated film and its three sequels.

