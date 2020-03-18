Tom Hanks and wife out of hospital

GOLD COAST • Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, according to a post on Instagram by their son Chet, 29.

"They are out of the hospital and still self-quarantined, obviously, but they are feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said in the video.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor was in Gold Coast, near Brisbane, to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann, when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for the virus, and the Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify any other people who may have been infected.

Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the disease.

The couple have posted on social media about their run-in with the virus, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts on avoiding the disease.

Hanks is believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Luhrmann film, in which he was to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

While under quarantine, the actor also sparked a debate on Vegemite - the yeast sandwich spread that is a staple in Australia - after posting a photo of some toast with it on Instagram with the caption: "Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx."

Fans and celebrities took to social media to comment on the large amount of Vegemite the Forrest Gump (1994) star had on his toast.

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay said the toast seemed to be "missing a little butter on that Vegemite".

Hanks' son Colin, 42, also chimed in, tweeting: "I've been saying, 'That's way too much for one piece of toast', to him for years."

Australian journalist Sally Sara wrote: "'Life is like a tube of Vegemite. Don't try it all at once.'"

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE