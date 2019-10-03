Tom Cruise meets Ukrainian president

KIEV • Tom Cruise probably hears this compliment all the time.

But, on Monday, the praise came from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, when he welcomed the American movie star to Kiev.

"You're good-looking... like in a movie," Mr Zelensky told Cruise, as the room burst into laughter.

"It pays the rent," the actor joked back.

In a statement, the presidential palace said Cruise visited Ukraine at Mr Zelensky's invitation.

Mr Zelensky's office released clips of their exchange, in which Cruise can be heard saying: "We're looking, we're seeing, we're very excited about it... very excited."

Cruise later mentioned that he took note of Ukraine's cobblestone streets for consideration as possible location shoots.

Before Mr Zelensky won the country's presidential election in a landslide in April, he was an actor, appearing in a number of films and best known for playing a president in comedy TV show Servant Of The People.

Now, the Ukrainian president has found himself in an international scandal, with a phone call he had with United States President Donald Trump in July at the centre of an impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Last week, the White House released a transcript of the call, in which Mr Trump asked the other man for a "favour" - to help with an investigation into former vice-president Joe Biden, one of Mr Trump's top political rivals.

