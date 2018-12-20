Joan Chen: 'To be sexy is revenge'

Published
25 min ago

Joan Chen says the hunky male stars in Crazy Rich Asians make up for decades of emasculated Asian men in films

Film Correspondent
johnlui@sph.com.sg

It is hard to think of a performer who moves between the film worlds of China and Hollywood as easily or as frequently as Joan Chen.

The 57-year-old actress, director, writer and producer is in the popular Chinese dynastic drama series, Ruyi's Royal Love In The Palace (2018), as well as in American series such as the mystery, Twin Peaks (2017), and the Netflix show, Marco Polo (2014 to 2016).

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 20, 2018, with the headline ''To be sexy is revenge''. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content