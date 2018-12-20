Joan Chen: 'To be sexy is revenge'

It is hard to think of a performer who moves between the film worlds of China and Hollywood as easily or as frequently as Joan Chen.

The 57-year-old actress, director, writer and producer is in the popular Chinese dynastic drama series, Ruyi's Royal Love In The Palace (2018), as well as in American series such as the mystery, Twin Peaks (2017), and the Netflix show, Marco Polo (2014 to 2016).