Tina Turner tells all in book

LONDON • What's love got to do with it?

That could be the attitude held by American rock and blues singer Ike Turner when he thought nothing of taking Tina Turner (above) to a live-sex show on the day they got married in Tijuana, Mexico in 1962.

She was 22 then.

Revealing details in an interview with The Mail On Sunday's You magazine, ahead of the publication of her autobiography My Love Story, she said: "There I sat, in this filthy place, watching Ike out of the corner of my eye, wondering, 'Does he really like this? How could he?'

"I was miserable the whole time, on the verge of tears, but there was no escape. We couldn't leave until Ike was ready and he was having a fine time."

Tina, now 78, walked out of the marriage in 1978, exhausted with the physical abuse and his philandering ways.

She went on to carve out a successful solo career with hits like What's Love Got To Do With It (1984) and The Best (1989) as well as Grammy Award wins.

In the autobiography, Tina also revealed her heartache over her health, with her kidneys at "20 per cent and plunging rapidly" by 2016.

But love had everything to do with the decision by German producer Erwin Bach - whom she married in 2013 - to donate one of his kidneys to her.

Other heart-breaking events in her life included the suicide of her son Craig, whom she gave birth to at 18. He was found dead after shooting himself with a gun in July this year.

"I think he missed his mother a lot (when he was young). I was always away, touring… and I blame Ike for not being able to be the mother I would have been," she said.