Times Up slams hiring of former Disney animation boss John Lasseter

Former Disney animation chief John Lasseter resigned last year after acknowledging he made staff feel uncomfortable with unwanted hugs.
LOS ANGELES - Is Hollywood serious about walking the talk to clean up its act? That issue was raised by the Time's Up movement - formed in the wake of sexual-abuse revelations - after former Disney animation chief John Lasseter landed a new job at Skydance Media.

He had resigned last year after acknowledging he made staff feel uncomfortable with unwanted hugs.

Lasseter, 62, who transformed Pixar from a graphics department at Lucasfilm into an animation-studio giant, is set to take charge of Skydance's animation unit.

Skydance's hiring "endorses and perpetuates a broken system that allows powerful men to act without consequence", the Time's Up organisation tweeted.

"At a moment when we should be uplifting the many talented voices who are consistently under-represented, Skydance is providing another position of power, prominence and privilege to a man who has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment in the workplace."

Skydance chief executive David Ellison defended the move, saying: "John has been forthright in taking ownership of his behaviour, apologised for his actions and has spent the past year... analysing and improving his workplace behaviour."

Lasseter said in a statement that his humbling experience can only make him a better person.

 
