Time off for Song Hye-kyo after divorce

SEOUL • South Korean celebrities Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have finalised their divorce, as the court approved the divorce settlement yesterday.

The two actors settled their divorce at a closed-door hearing held at 10am yesterday at Seoul Family Court. The hearing lasted for about 20 minutes, a court official said.

The settlement comes about one month after Song Joong-ki shocked fans by filing for divorce from Song Hye-kyo on June 26. Both parties cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

South Korean law allows a marriage to be dissolved without a trial on the condition of mutual consent.

According to Song Hye-kyo's agency UAA, there will be no division of property or settlement money.

Song Joong-ki, 33, and Song Hye-kyo, 37, met while playing lovers in the hit military romance, Descendants Of The Sun (2016).

He played special-forces captain Yoo Si-jin, while she played doctor Kang Mo-yeon. The show was filmed in South Korea and Greece in 2015.

The on-screen couple announced in July 2017 that they would tie the knot on Oct 31 that year after previously denying that they were dating in real life.

They married in an intimate outdoor ceremony at Yeong Bin Gwan, a Korean-style banquet annex to The Shilla hotel in Seoul.

According to reports, the groom was in tears before he said his vows. The bride also shed tears during the ceremony. It was reported that they had their honeymoon in Europe.

Earlier this year, South Korean media had speculated that the Song-Song couple, as they are popularly known, were going through a possible divorce as Song Hye-kyo had appeared in public without her wedding ring on several occasions.

She had also deleted some photos of Song Joong-ki on her Instagram account and has since deleted all her photos with him on social media after the divorce was finalised.

Song Hye-kyo told Hong Kong Tatler in a recent interview that she would be taking time off for the rest of the year.

"I need to have some time for myself," she was quoted by the magazine as saying.

She added that she might work on a new project next year.

