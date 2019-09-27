Premium
Time in a watchmaker's hands: reason why Patek Philippe belongs to the Holy Trinity of Watches
Luxury watch company Patek Philippe brings its exhibition to Singapore, showcasing more than 400 of its acclaimed timepieces
There is a reason why Patek Philippe, alongside Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet, belongs to what is known as the Holy Trinity of Watches.
For 175 years, the family-owned watchmaking company - well-known for its intricate complications - has been the purveyor of artisanal skills and horological craftsmanship. It holds more than 100 patents.