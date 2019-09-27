Time in a watchmaker's hands: reason why Patek Philippe belongs to the Holy Trinity of Watches

Some of the rare historical timepieces from the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva are on display at the exhibition.
Some of the rare historical timepieces from the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva are on display at the exhibition. PHOTO: WONG KIM HOH, PATEK PHILIPPE
A rare pocket watch from around 1830 which depicts the port of Canton on enamel. It exemplifies the role of Singapore as a trade hub in the Far East.
A rare pocket watch from around 1830 which depicts the port of Canton on enamel. It exemplifies the role of Singapore as a trade hub in the Far East.
Anniversary Room.
Anniversary Room.
Watchmakers and Artisans.
Watchmakers and Artisans.

Luxury watch company Patek Philippe brings its exhibition to Singapore, showcasing more than 400 of its acclaimed timepieces

Published: 
33 min ago
Senior Writer
kimhoh@sph.com.sg

There is a reason why Patek Philippe, alongside Vacheron Constantin and Audemars Piguet, belongs to what is known as the Holy Trinity of Watches.

For 175 years, the family-owned watchmaking company - well-known for its intricate complications - has been the purveyor of artisanal skills and horological craftsmanship. It holds more than 100 patents.

Please or to continue reading the full article. Learn more about ST PREMIUM.

Enjoy unlimited access to ST's best work

  • Exclusive stories and features on multiple devices
  • In-depth analyses and opinion pieces
  • ePaper and award-winning multimedia content
Subscribe Now
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 27, 2019, with the headline 'Time in a watchmaker's hands'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 