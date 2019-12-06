Timberlake apologises to Biel for lapse in judgment

NEW YORK • He was seen holding the hands of his movie co-star.

Now, Justin Timberlake is holding his hands up, admitting that he suffered a lapse in judgment in the incident which occurred on Nov 21.

Then, Timberlake, 38, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, was photographed behaving intimately with Alisha Wainwright.

On Wednesday, he apologised to Biel in an Instagram post, writing: "I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love."

In a bid to set the record straight, he added: "A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse in judgment - but let me be clear - nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour.

"I should have known better."

"This is not the example I want to set for my son," Timberlake, who is also a singer, added. "I apologise to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be."

He married Biel, 37, in 2012 after five years of dating. They have one son, Silas, four.

Last month, rumours of a possible marital rift surfaced when he was spotted cosying up to Wainwright, 30, in a bar in New Orleans.

They are appearing in a movie called Palmer, which is being shot.

The two portray lovers in a story that tracks the friendship between a former convict and a boy from a troubled home.

People magazine cited a source as saying the New Orleans incident had been blown out of proportion, and that Timberlake and Wainwright were also partying with production crew in the bar.

Biel has not commented on the incident, but she was seen in public shortly after the news broke.

She was still wearing her wedding ring, signalling perhaps that she believes her husband had not betrayed her.