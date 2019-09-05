Tickets to second night of JJ Lin's National Stadium concert sold out

SINGAPORE - Singaporean singer JJ Lin has set a record for being the first Asian singer to perform two sold-out shows at the National Stadium.

All 30,000 tickets to his second show were sold out on Thursday (Sept 5), a day after tickets went on sale on Wednesday (Sept 4).

Prior to this, tickets to Lin's first show had sold out within 1½ hours of the ticket launch. Following the overwhelming demand, a second show was added.

A total of 60,000 fans will now watch the 38-year-old perform on Dec 21 and 22. The shows are part of his JJ Lin Sanctuary 2.0 World Tour.

The Chinese Media Group of Singapore Press Holdings is the event's official media partner.

In 2017, British rock band Coldplay played two nights at the National Stadium. Irish rock band U2 is slated to do the same on Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2019, and so is Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jay Chou in January 2020.