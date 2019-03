SINGAPORE - More tickets have been added for John Mayer's sold-out concert here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 1.

Limited tickets for Category 1 ($248) and a new category of side-view seats ($128) go on sale on March 12 at 10am via www.sportshubtix.sg and the hotline 3158-7888.

This is the American Grammy-winning singer's debut show here.

Mayer released a new single I Guess I Just Feel Like, last month (February). His last album, The Search For Everything, was released in 2017.