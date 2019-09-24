Thrones bows out, Fleabag finds favour

Though it won the award for Outstanding Drama Series, one of the night's most prestigious prizes, the fantasy series Game Of Thrones performed below expectations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which took place on Monday morning Singapore time, Sunday night in Los Angeles.

For its eighth and final season, Thrones had been nominated in a record-breaking 32 categories, the most received by a regular series in a single year.

But Emmy voters were not going to let it bow out with a sweep of the top awards, perhaps because of the widespread disappointment felt by many over what was thought to be rushed storytelling.

They did, however, give actor Peter Dinklage another Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series prize, his fourth, for portraying Tyrion Lannister.

At the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on Sept 14 and 15, the ensemble show walked away with 10 technical and other behind-the-scenes awards, including Casting for a Drama Series and Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

Therefore, with a final haul of 12 prizes, equalling the number it won in 2015, the show tied its own record for most Emmys won by any show in a single year.

Most of the Thrones cast is British and it was a good night to be from that part of the world, especially if you are Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Critics raved about the 34year-old actress-writer-producer's comedy-drama Fleabag when season 1 appeared in 2016. Despite the acclaim, it won no Emmy nominations.

The winners

• Outstanding Drama Series: Game Of Thrones • Outstanding Comedy Series: Fleabag • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Porter (Pose) • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) • Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader (Barry) • Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) • Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Jason Bateman for Ozark, "Reparations" • Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Harry Bradbeer for Fleabag, "Episode 1" • Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong for Succession, "Nobody Is Ever Missing" • Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag, "Episode 1"

With its second and concluding season, Waller-Bridge struck Emmy gold. She bagged Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series.

Fleabag, told from the point of view of a woman with self-destructive habits, also picked up Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Harry Bradbeer.

Its wins shut out a perennial Emmy favourite, the political comedy Veep, including its star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The 58-year-old actress had won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series six times for playing ambitious politician Selina Meyer, the most by any actor for the same role.

By losing to Waller-Bridge, Louis-Dreyfus' Emmy tally remains at eight. This includes one acting Emmy each for the comedies Seinfeld (1996) and The New Adventures Of Old Christine (2006). Had she won on Sunday, she would be the most Emmy-garlanded actress ever, breaking the tie she now shares with Cloris Leachman.

Another tantalising loss: If Sandra Oh, who is a Canadian-American of Korean heritage, had won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her part in Killing Eve, she would have been the first Asian to win in that category. She lost to her co-star, Jodie Comer. The acclaimed spy thriller is created and produced by Waller-Bridge.

Besides Waller-Bridge and her Midas touch and Comer, British winners of the night included the producers of the groundbreaking multi-threaded science-fiction movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones; Jesse Armstrong, who won Writing for a Drama Series for Succession; John Oliver, who won Variety Talk Series and Writing for a Variety Series for his news comedy show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver; and Ben Whishaw, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for the biographical drama A Very English Scandal.

There was a gasp when Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was named Outstanding Television Movie because the Netflix title beat favourites Deadwood and My Dinner With Herve.

Also, its format is ground-breaking. The stand-alone spin-off of the dystopian Black Mirror anthology series features a create-your-own-adventure format. Viewers are asked, at certain points, to pick one story branch out of several and the film's conclusion depends on the choices made.

That boldness in voting patterns was also seen in Billy Porter's win in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category, for the drama series Pose. The show about African-American and Latino drag ballroom culture, set in the 1980s, won no Emmy nominations in its first season.

Porter becomes the first openly gay man to win in this prestigious category, beating the better-favoured Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

But the boldness in voting seemed to end there. The voters stuck to the script elsewhere by giving Game Of Thrones the Outstanding Drama Series prize (the show's fourth) and predictably rewarding shows about show business, such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

The period comedy-drama gained two Emmys, one for Alex Borstein (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) and another for Tony Shalhoub (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series).

Shows that were tipped to break out this year, such as family drama Succession and Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek, failed to win much favour.