Third Walking Dead series in the works

NEW YORK • Actor Andrew Lincoln may have walked away from the original show, but broadcaster AMC has approved a third series in The Walking Dead universe.

Set to premiere in 2020, it comes in the wake of the wildly successful first show and its spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead.

The new series, as yet untitled, will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse.

Its first season, comprising 10 episodes, will begin production this summer in Virginia.

The Walking Dead started life in 2003 as a comic book written by Robert Kirkman and illustrated by Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, before it was adapted for television in 2010.

It was for several seasons the most-watched show on United States television, beating even sports, a feat which had never before been achieved by a cable show.

But viewership began declining steeply in 2017, even though it still dominates cable.

The series centres on Rick Grimes, a sheriff who wakes up from a coma following an injury to find the world has been overrun by the undead. He goes on a search for other survivors.

Last July, Lincoln, who plays Grimes, announced that the ninth season of The Walking Dead, which just finished, was his last.

The show will continue and AMC has committed to a 10th season.

In 2013, it launched Fear The Walking Dead, which was also well-received though less successful.