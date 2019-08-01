The White Storm 2: Drug Lords crosses $1 million in takings in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The crime thriller The White Storm 2: Drug Lords has just passed the $1 million mark at the Singapore box office, making it the third high-grossing Asian title this year.

Since its opening on July 11, the story of two men on opposite sides of the law in Hong Kong, starring Andy Lau, Louis Koo, Karena Lam and Michael Miu, has been the highest-earning Asian film for the last three weekends.

With its earnings of $1,000,415 across 31 screens as of July 31, the film is now the third highest-earning Asian title this year, behind historical fantasy The Knight Of Shadows: Between Yin And Yang ($1.18 million) and romance Fall In Love At First Kiss ($1.1 million).

The White Storm 2: Drug Lords is distributed here by Clover Films, mm2 Entertainment and Shaw Organisation.