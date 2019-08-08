The Try Guys coming to Singapore

Internet phenomenon The Try Guys, who have more than 6.2 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, are bringing their Legends Of The Internet comedy world tour to Singapore.

The Sept 28 show at The Star Theatre is the four-man group's only South-east Asian stop.

Tickets went on sale yesterday at 10am, with prices ranging from $98 to $298 for VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet session.

A check by The Straits Times around 2pm yesterday showed that VIP tickets are available only in limited quantities.

The Try Guys - comprising Americans Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang - started in 2014 as a group when they were working with Buzzfeed.

Then, they appeared regularly in the media company's video series that showed them trying different things like women's underwear, high heels, ballet, cosplay and even prostate examinations.

The series became one of Buzzfeed's most popular, propelling the four men to Internet celebrity status.

One of their most popular videos during their time with Buzzfeed was The Try Guys Try Labor Pain Simulation, which has over 33 million views on YouTube and more than 140 million views on Facebook.

BOOK IT / THE TRY GUYS LEGENDS OF THE INTERNET TOUR 2019

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Sept 28, 8pm ADMISSION: $98 to $298 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348- 5555)

Last year, the four left the company to form their own production company, which has a strategic partnership with Buzzfeed.

They produce, direct, shoot and appear in every episode of their series, which also occasionally features appearances by their friends and families. Fulmer's wife - the couple have a son - and Habersberger's wife appear in a spin-off series on their channel as The Try Wives.

Kornfeld revealed that he has a girlfriend in a video last year, while Yang recently came out as a gay man in a music video.

Jan Lee