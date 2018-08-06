The Terminator is back with a new cast

Fans who prefer action heroines have cheered the release of the first image from the Terminator reboot. Featuring (from far left) Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor), the movie is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and
Fans who prefer action heroines have cheered the release of the first image from the Terminator reboot.

Featuring (from left) Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor), the movie is directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and co-produced by James Cameron, who shot the ground-breaking first movie in 1984.

The original movie, about an indestructible android played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, has a rabid fan base that considers the Connor character as their queen.

The new edition is slated for release in November next year.

