The Simpsons ditches using white voices for characters of colour

LOS ANGELES • Animated TV comedy The Simpsons (1989 to present) is ending the use of white actors to voice characters of colour.

"The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters," the producers said last Friday.

The move follows years of public pressure about the show's Indian convenience store character Apu, who is voiced by white actor Hank Azaria.

Azaria said he would no longer play the character, which has been criticised as a negative portrayal of Indian Americans. He also voiced the Simpsons characters of black police officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Man.

Emmy-winning actor Harry Shearer has played Dr Hibbert, who is black. It is not known whether Apu or the other characters would remain on the series.

Homer Simpson, housewife Marge, troublemaker Bart, prodigy Lisa and baby Maggie have captured the changing face of the United States for over 30 years in the series, the longest-running scripted show on American television. It is syndicated in over 100 countries.

The announcement comes amid a widespread reckoning for US pop culture about racism following mass protests this month over the killings of black Americans by police.

Other white actors, including Mike Henry of animated series Family Guy (1999 to present) and Kristen Bell of Central Park (2020), have also said they will no longer voice characters of colour.

