It was a long-distance relationship, but love ultimately prevailed.

Last Saturday, Jonathan Chua, 29, part of home-grown music group The Sam Willows, married Amanda Chaang, 29, a host on Malaysian broadcaster Astro TV, in Singapore.

Because they held a wedding dinner at the Fullerton Bay Hotel, the couple managed to get some photographs with fireworks in the sky.

A National Day Parade rehearsal was held at the same time in the vicinity.