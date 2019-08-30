'The pressure I feel is very great,' says actress Vivian Lai, as she breaks silence on husband's woes

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp actress Vivian Lai has spoken up publicly for the first time about the difficult times she and her family have been facing after her husband was removed from his job at beverage giant Pokka last September.

In a video interview on 8world.com, uploaded on Friday (Aug 30), she said: "This is quite a big hurdle in my life. I feel anyone facing this kind of thing would feel extremely pressured, especially as I am a public figure. The pressure I feel is very great.

"Maybe some people may not agree with this. But, to me, I really am under a lot of pressure."

Lai's husband Alain Ong Eng Sing was deputy group CEO of Pokka Corporation (Singapore) and CEO of Pokka International before he was removed following internal investigations.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Pokka has sued Ong, alleging that he was part of a conspiracy that has caused the drink maker to suffer at least $10 million in losses.

During the interview, a tired-looking Lai said: "This news happened more than a year ago. Back then, I did not speak about it because (I wanted) it to be handled through the proper channels. So it was not convenient for me to say too much."

"Now, a year later...," said Lai, sighing, "reporters have appeared outside my home, wanting to chase the story. It has affected the life of my family."

The 42-year-old added: "I am not just by myself. I have my family... To (my kids), home should be a warm place where they should feel free... to them, they will feel scared coming home.

"Now might be a difficult time for us. But no matter what, we will get through it... many things will slowly start to surface."