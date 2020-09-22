The Life List: Keeping up with the top moments of the Kardashians' reality TV show

SINGAPORE - No other family has dominated pop culture and headlines in the past decade quite like America's first family of reality television, the Kardashians.

But after 14 years and 20 seasons on air, they recently announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to a close, with the final season airing at the start of next year.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is available on streaming service hayu at hayu.com or via its app.

The show has turned its subjects into some of the most famous people on earth - namely, the five sisters who anchor the show: Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

"This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," wrote Kim Kardashian in an Instagram post announcing the show's end.

From hijinks while on holiday in exotic destinations like Bora Bora to major family milestones like weddings, divorces and births, The Straits Times looks back at show's most memorable moments.

KOURTNEY GIVES BIRTH

When: Season 4, episode 10

What: Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian was the first sibling to have a child, with then-partner Scott Disick - and she did it on camera.

Nearly all her sisters were present as she gave birth to now 10-year-old Mason. During labour, she even reached down and pulled the baby out herself.

She did the same for her second child Penelope, who was born in 2012. The birth of their third child Reign, in 2014, was not televised.

What Khloe said: "Kourtney just loves to pull out her own children."

KIM GETS HYSTERICAL OVER LOST EARRING



Kim Kardashian gets hysterical over lost diamond earring. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 6, episode 12

What: While on their annual family vacation - in Bora Bora with Kim Kardashian's then-boyfriend Kris Humphries - things took a dramatic turn when he threw her into the ocean, resulting in the loss of her US$75,000 (S$102,000) diamond earring.

She cried hysterically to her mother Kris Jenner, who reassures her that everything is going to be okay. Youngest sister Kylie eventually found it.

What Kourtney said: "Kim, there's people that are dying."

KHLOE GOES TO JAIL WHILE KIM TAKES SELFIES



Kim Kardashian takes a selfie while escorting her sister Khloe (extreme left) to jail. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 3, episode 1

What: Mum/manager Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian accompanied Khloe as she went to jail for violating probation from her arrest for driving under the influence.

Big sister Kim decided to chronicle the journey by taking selfies and wefies.

She later released the photos she took on her website in 2016, with the caption: "Had to share them with you guys because they are SO funny and I still can't believe this happened. Good thing I took some selfies to document the moment."

What Kris Jenner said: "Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself? Your sister's going to jail."

KIM'S BUTT X-RAY



Kim Kardashian poses with an x-ray of her butt. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 6, episode 3

What: Kim Kardashian's controversial bum had been the subject of much speculation: au naturel or the result of cosmetic surgery?

In 2011, she dealt with the rumours by getting her butt scanned with an X-ray machine, after a dare from sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

Her scan was compared to one of Khloe's silicone breast implants, showing there was no silicone in Kim's butt.

She reportedly got her famous derriere insured for a jaw-dropping US$21 million in 2014.

What Kim said: "The whole world has been doubting me - this is the best thing I could've done."

KRIS JENNER AT KIM's PLAYBOY SHOOT



Kris Jenner on Kim Kardashian's Playboy shoot. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 1, episode 4

What: Kris Jenner convinced Kim Kardashian to pose for a nude Playboy shoot, right after Kim's sex tape scandal.

At the shoot, Jenner snapped a few photos while encouraging Kim from the sidelines.

What Kris Jenner said as Kim posed in pearls and nothing else: "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

KRIS MEETS CAITLYN JENNER



Kris Jenner (left) meets Caitlyn Jenner. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 11, episode 4

What: Kris Jenner met her former husband and Olympian Bruce Jenner to address the tension between them following Bruce's very public gender transition to Caitlyn.

Things turned sour after Caitlyn gave an interview to Vanity Fair in 2015, in which she blamed Kris for the breakdown of their 25-year marriage and said Kris knew all along about her desire to be a woman.

What Kris Jenner said about Caitlyn: "But I've got to hand it to her - she looks great."

TRISTAN CHEATS ON KHLOE DAYS BEFORE SHE GIVES BIRTH



Kim Kardashian (left), Tristan Thompson (middle) and Khloe Kardashian have an awkward encounter in the delivery room. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 15, episode 12

As a pregnant Khloe Kardashian neared her due date, several gossip blogs published reports of her basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her.

Her family rushed to be with her in Cleveland, where Thompson was present for the birth of their daughter, True.

But things were a little awkward in the delivery room, with her family taking it out on him in their on-camera interviews instead.

What Khloe said to Kim: "Are you going to say 'hi' to each other or no?"

KIM'S FAIRY-TALE WEDDING AND "CRY FACE"



Kim Kardashian's infamous "cry face". PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM E!



When: Season 6, episodes 14 and 15

What: Within a year, Kim Kardashian went from dating basketball player Kris Humphries to a two-episode televised wedding to divorcing him after just 72 days of marriage.

But trust the Kardashians to capitalise on everything. The tear-streaked image of Kim in a white robe became Kimoji (Kim's emoji app) cry-face art, splashed on everything from phone covers to sweatshirts and wrapping paper.

What Kim said: "I invited all these people to this huge wedding and flew everyone out, wasted everyone's time and everyone's money, everyone's everything and I feel bad."

