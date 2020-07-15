The Life List: Animated titles to watch on Netflix

Streaming platform Netflix has big ambitions when it comes to animation and high-profile projects are in the pipeline. In the meantime, here are five titles currently available which are worth watching.

1. KLAUS (2019)

The Christmas adventure comedy offers up an alternative origin story for Santa Klaus, who is voiced by Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, 2014). It brought back hand-drawn, 2D animation and was a huge critical success, sweeping seven Annie Awards and a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars earlier this year.

2. I LOST MY BODY (2019)



PHOTO: NETFLIX



Also nominated for a Best Animated Feature Oscar, this beautifully strange French-language film follows a severed hand as it escapes from a laboratory and tries to reconnect with its body.

3. THE WILLOUGHBYS (2020)



PHOTO: NETFLIX



Voiced by Will Forte, Ricky Gervais and Alessia Cara, the computer-animated family comedy sees a group of children scheming to send their neglectful parents away on a dangerous holiday, then going on an adventure of their own and rediscovering the meaning of family.

4. LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS (2019 to present)



PHOTO: NETFLIX



An anthology of short animated tales from science fiction, fantasy, comedy and horror, the series is co-produced by Oscar-winning director David Fincher and has been compared to Black Mirror.

5. BOJACK HORSEMAN (2014 to 2020)



PHOTO: NETFLIX



A cartoon for adults, this critically acclaimed show is about a talking horse who once starred in a hit sitcom, but is now a washed-up actor trying to stage a comeback.