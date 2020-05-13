The Life List: 5 things American pop singer Ava Max has been doing at home

SINGAPORE - It has been two months since American pop singer Ava Max has had any physical contact with her friends.

Speaking in a video interview from her house in Los Angeles, the 26-year-old who became popular through 2019 hit Sweet But Psycho is looking forward to the day when she can go out again once the pandemic is under control.

"The first thing I'm going to do is go hug all my friends," she tells The Straits Times.

The coronavirus outbreak meant that she had to postpone the release of her upcoming full-length album, but she did get to release a new single and music video, Kings & Queens, recently.

Being forced to stay home has brought about many positive outcomes, notes the singer who was in Singapore for a promotional stop in 2019.

"We've learned a lot of patience and also I feel like we've learned to kind of slow down a little bit to appreciate the small things."

Here are five things that she has been doing while staying at home.

1. Making TikTok videos

In 2019, her song Not Your Barbie Girl went viral on short-form video app TikTok.

With over 420,000 followers and 1.2 million likes on the platform, the singer has been busy keeping her account updated with clips of herself dancing to not just her own songs, but also to tunes by other pop stars such as Shakira.

2. Cooking her own food

"I cook all of my meals, I haven't eaten out in over a month and a half," she says.

Max has made a healthy version of chocolate crepes that uses brown rice.

3. Lots and lots of video meetings and interviews

She has been spending plenty of time in virtual conferences and interviews with media all over the world to promote her new batch of songs from her upcoming album.

"Each song has its own individual style, I would say. They all are very empowering and strong. And there are more vulnerable songs in there. It's definitely going to take you through this journey."

4. Keeping fit

"I try to do some kind of workout and meditation every day," she says.

Her own songs are popularly used for exercising. In early 2020, Time magazine listed her catchy 2019 song Blood, Sweat & Tears as part of its essential workout playlist.

5. Binge-watching television shows

"I've never watched this many TV shows," she says. One of her favourites is Little Fires Everywhere, a family drama that stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. It is based on the 2017 New York Times fiction best-seller by American writer Celeste Ng.