The Eagles’ album outsells MJ’s Thriller

LOS ANGELES • American rock band the Eagles' greatest hits compilation, featuring rock classics such as Take It Easy and Witchy Woman, has dethroned late pop star Michael Jackson's Thriller as the top-selling album of all time, according to industry data released on Monday.

The album, called Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, has racked up sales or streams of more than 38 million since its release in February 1976, the Recording Industry Association of America said.

That knocked Jackson's 1982 pop sensation, Thriller, with more than 33 million sales or streams, to second place.

The Eagles album had long held the top spot, but was overtaken in 2009 by Thriller, following a surge of sales for the album after the pop star's death. The No. 3 slot belongs to another Eagles album, Hotel California, at 26 million.

The new ranking includes sales of discs and via streaming, which had not been calculated for the Eagles since 2006, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

"We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It's been quite a ride," Don Henley, 71, the group's lead singer and co-founder, said in a statement carried by Rolling Stone.

The Eagles formed in Los Angeles in 1971 and broke up in 1980. In 1994, they reunited with original band members Henley and Glenn Frey. Frey died in 2016. The band still tour, with members including Frey's son Deacon.

