The Chainsmokers to play here in August

Electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers will be back in Singapore for a show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 21.

The pair - American DJs and producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - are behind some of the biggest hit singles in recent years.

Closer, their song from 2016 that features American pop singer Halsey, for example, has clocked more than one billion streams on Spotify and over 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

Other hit tracks include Something Just Like This, their 2017 collaboration with British band Coldplay, #Selfie (2014) and Paris (2017).

They have released two albums, Memories... Do Not Open (2017) and Sick Boy (2018), and won a Best Dance Recording Grammy Award for 2016 song, Don't Let Me Down.

Their third album, World War Joy, is due to be released some time this year and reportedly features collaborations with the likes of Australian pop rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer and American rockers Blink-182.

BOOK IT /THE CHAINSMOKERS WORLD WAR JOY LIVE IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Aug 21, 8pm ADMISSION: Tickets priced from $128 to $248 go on sale via SportsHubTix channels on Monday at 10am for Citi card members; on Wednesday at 10am for Live Nation members; and on Friday at 10am for the public

The Chainsmokers were among the headliners who performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.