The Chainsmokers' Singapore concert cancelled

Electronic dance music duo The Chainsmokers' upcoming Singapore Indoor Stadium concert has been cancelled.

Concert promoters Live Nation SG posted on its website and social media pages that the Aug 21 show has been canned "due to unforeseen production circumstances". No other details were given.

The show was first announced last month. Details on the refund process for tickets are expected to be released soon.

It has also been reported that their Manila concert on Aug 15 has been cancelled.

The Chainsmokers' official website still lists the Singapore and Manila dates, as well as other cities in North America, Europe and Asia, as part of their World War Joy World Tour taking place from this month to December.

The duo - comprising American DJs and producers Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - are behind some of the biggest hit singles in recent years.

Closer, their song from 2016 that features American pop singer Halsey, for example, has clocked more than one billion streams on Spotify and over 2.2 billion views on YouTube.

They were among the headliners who performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.