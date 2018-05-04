The big closet cleanse

NEW YORK • Forget fringe and feathers; forget saying no to fur. It is possible that the biggest trend in fashion is about to become getting rid of all of your... fashion.

Next week Cameron Silver, founder of the Los Angeles vintage store Decades and famous peacock, fashion director of H by Halston, will use his store and website, decadesinc.com, to sell 400 pieces of his own wardrobe collected over the last 35 years.

Soon after that, another 100 to 200 pieces will be offered on grailed.com.

This follows the wardrobe auction in February of 30 pieces from the closet/apartment of street-style star Anna Dello Russo at Christie's, along with the sale of 150 additional pieces on Net-a-Porter.

And that followed the 2008 sale by fashion muse Daphne Guinness of approximately 1,000 pieces of Chanel, Versace, Valentino and Saint Laurent (among other names) at Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The age of the colonic cleanse is giving way to the age of the closet cleanse.

After decades in which fast fashion gave rise to accessible luxury and spurred an accelerated seasonal cycle that in turn spurred a binge of accumulation, are things finally reaching a tipping point?

"I hope so," said Silver, who had a wardrobe of "thousands" of pieces.

"It's what I spent money on instead of buying a house in Malibu".

He still loves clothes, but he has some new mantras, specifically: "It's chic to repeat" and "The best new clothes are old clothes."

It was the joint chronological landmarks of his store turning 21 and a looming 50th birthday (he turns 49 later this month) that served as motivation, he said, "to liberate myself from all these possessions".

It is tempting to blame it all on the best-selling Marie Kondo book, The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up, and there is something symbolic and cathartic about shedding wardrobes.

Many of the sellers cited personal, emotional reasons for divesting themselves of their clothes: Guinness sold hers in part as a reaction to the end of her marriage to shipping heir Spyros Niarchos; Della Russo did so after the deaths of her mentors Manuela Pavesi and Franca Sozzani, and the beginning of a new relationship.

And many, though not all, attached the proceeds of the sale (or at least a portion) to a charity, almost as a form of penance for the indulgence.

This phenomenon has led, on a smaller level, to the explosion of the resale market and sites such as Vestiaire Collective, the RealReal and ThredUp, where fashionistas sell their seasonal splurges to make room in their closets and help finance the next ones. On a bigger level, it has created the sell-off situation.

Once upon a time, great fashion plates - Nan Kempner, Jacqueline de Ribes - collected clothes the way they collected jewellery and porcelain and then left them to a museum such as the Met's Costume Institute or the Palais Galliera in Paris, understanding that they would become cultural relics.

Now they can divest earlier, and with purpose.

Ms Valerie Steele, the director of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, said in an e-mail that auctions used to sell only 18th-, 19th-and early-20th-century pieces. "But now 'vintage' means anything more than three seasons old," she wrote.

"There is no incentive for collectors waiting until their clothes have 'aged' into fashion history, especially when the latest fashions are on display in museums."

Besides, Silver said, "not every museum wants everything".

Indeed, before he decided to sell his clothes, he donated a number of pieces to the Los Angeles Contemporary Museum of Art for Reigning Men, a show on menswear that opened in April 2016.

And it is not like he will not have anything left.

There are still 300 pairs of shoes, he said, "and suits in 50 shades of grey from pretty much every designer you can name".

But, he added, "it feels great to be free from the pressure to figure out who's the hottest new designer or what's the most important new silhouette".

NYTIMES