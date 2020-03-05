The Batman director Matt Reeves offers sneak peek at latest Batmobile

The latest Batman film may not be out till 2021, but in February, fans got a first look of the latest reincarnation of the Dark Knight when director Matt Reeves shared on Twitter a video of actor Robert Pattinson dressed as the superhero.

The 53-year-old director, who helmed Cloverfield (2008) and two Planet Of The Apes movies (2014 and 2017), further whetted fans' appetites on Thursday (March 5) when he posted on Twitter photos of the Batmobile from three angles.

The latest version of the ride is reminiscent of the one driven by the late actor Adam West when he played the alter ego of billionaire Bruce Wayne in the 1960s television series Batman and the 1966 movie of the same name.

The latest Batmobile is also vastly different from the versions seen in the previous Batman films directed by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher from 1989 to 1997, and by Christopher Nolan from 2005 to 2012.

Filming for the new Batman movie, scheduled to be released in June 2021, is underway in Britain.

The Warner Bros and DC Films production will also star Zoe Kravitz as Batman's foe-love interest Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as the villain Riddler/Edward Nashton and Colin Farrell as the other villain, Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot.