The Batman among films delaying launch

LOS ANGELES • The coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered cinemas around the world and forced movie studios to delay releasing new films is disrupting next year's movie schedule too.

The newest Batman movie will be released on Oct 1 next year, more than three months later than its planned date on June 25, AT&T's Warner Bros said on Monday.

Filming for The Batman in London has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Director Matt Reeves told entertainment website Deadline Hollywood he has shot one quarter of the movie and hoped to complete shooting in the British capital instead of moving to other locations.

Another DC movie, Shazam 2!, the sequel to the well-received 2019 movie, has also been affected.

Its release date has been moved from April 1, 2022, to Nov 4 of that year. Meanwhile, the release of The Flash will move up one month from its original date of July 1, 2022 to June 3 the same year.

Warner Bros also delayed a movie about American musician Elvis Presley scheduled to come out late next year and a film about King Richard that was slated for November this year.

Studios try to stay out of one another's way by staggering their blockbuster releases.

But with most of this year's major movies delayed, including the Marvel instalment Black Widow and the James Bond flick No Time To Die, their delicate scheduling has been thrown into disarray.

It is not clear when audiences will be able to return to theatres, but Cinemark Holdings, the third-largest American chain, expects to welcome back customers around July 1.

The operators will likely need to limit ticket sales for months to maintain social distancing.

BLOOMBERG