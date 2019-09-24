That's not Andre Previn: Apology for wrong photo used in Emmys memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The TV Academy is apologising for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.
The segment on Sunday (Sept 22) used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.
The academy said on Monday that it was an error.
Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.
Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's My Fair Lady.
Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn, saying he "deserved better".
The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.https://twitter.com/LeonardSlatkin/status/1176084588969545729/photo/1