That's not Andre Previn: Apology for wrong photo used in Emmys memoriam segment

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The TV Academy is apologising for using a photo of a living composer instead of the image of the late Andre Previn during an Emmy's memoriam segment.

The segment on Sunday (Sept 22) used a photo of 75-year-old conductor Leonard Slatkin.

The academy said on Monday that it was an error.

Previn died at 89 in February. He was a composer, pianist and conductor whose work ventured into Hollywood, jazz and classical music.

Previn won four Oscars for his orchestrations of such stylish musicals as 1964's My Fair Lady.

Slatkin posted a picture on Twitter of Previn, saying he "deserved better".

The academy said all mentions on its website will feature accurate imagery of Previn.