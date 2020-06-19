That '70s Show actor accused of rape

LOS ANGELES • American actor Danny Masterson (photo), best known for his role as Steven Hyde on retro sitcom, That '70s Show (1998 to 2006), was charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.

According to jail records, Masterson was arrested at 11.30am on Wednesday and released shortly before 3pm on US$3.3 million (S$4.6 million) bail. His arraignment is to be held on Sept 18.

The rapes allegedly took place in three separate incidents between 2001 and 2003, says a press release from the district attorney's office.

Between January and December 2001, Masterson allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman. He is accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December that same year, CNN reported.

The identities of the women have not been made public, USA Today reported.

All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson's Hollywood Hills home, according to the authorities, and occurred at the height of his fame due to his appearance on That '70s Show.

The office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, the first for "insufficient evidence", and the second based on the "statute of limitations for the crime alleged".

In a statement to CNN, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau maintained the 44-year-old actor's innocence: "Mr Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

The statement continued: "Obviously, Mr Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.

"The people who know Mr Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

In March 2017, multiple women accused Masterson of rape. Later that year, Netflix and producers of Web television sitcom, The Ranch (2016 to 2020), wrote Masterson off the show.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison.