Tesla chief executive Elon Musk toots own horn after his music track enters SoundCloud's top 10

If electric-car manufacturer Tesla chief executive Elon Musk wants to take a new career road, it could be music.

Don't Doubt ur Vibe, his electronic dance music (EDM) track which he rolled out last week, has reached a major milestone on music sharing portal SoundCloud.

The track has logged 2.6 million streams, with Musk, 48, tooting his own horn to tweet: "8th hottest song on SoundCloud."

The speedy breakthrough has also driven the billionaire to tweet proudly: "Putting that on my LinkedIn for sure."

LinkedIn is a professional networking platform.

When Musk released the track on Jan 31, he posted that he wrote the lyrics and did the singing himself.

Musician Grimes, 31, who is dating Musk, posted a video of him twiddling the knobs in the studio.

Musk is not a one-hit wonder, with his rap song RIP Harambe, which he uploaded last year, going the distance by getting 2.8 million streams.

The two-minute track is a tribute to Harambe, the gorilla which was killed in the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a three-year-old boy - who climbed into its enclosure - in 2016.

The incident sparked debate over the decision to shoot the animal.