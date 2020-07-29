Tenet to open worldwide on Aug 26

LOS ANGELES • Warner Bros is aiming to open its summer blockbuster, Tenet, internationally on Aug 26 and a week later in the United States for the Labour Day holiday, following numerous delays.

AT&T's film division initially planned to release the US$200 million (S$276 million) sci-fi thriller widely on July 17, but has delayed the opening repeatedly as coronavirus cases surge and force American movie theatres to stay shut.

Under the new plan announced on Monday, Tenet will debut in 70 countries, including Britain, Canada, France and Japan.

It is expected to open in the US over the Labour Day weekend and remain in theatres longer than normal, giving more people a chance to see it. Labour Day in the US falls on Sept 7 this year.

Warner Bros and its competitors have had to put off their big movie premieres amid the pandemic.

While the studio can shift some movies to its streaming service HBO Max, tentpole films still need a theatrical run to recoup their production and marketing costs.

Additionally, Tenet director Christopher Nolan is deeply devoted to the cinematic experience, calling theatres "a vital part of social life" in an editorial in The Washington Post in March.

Walt Disney cancelled the planned August theatrical release of Mulan after repeatedly delaying the premiere. MetroGoldwyn-Mayer pushed back the debut of the new James Bond film No Time To Die until November and Paramount Pictures delayed A Quiet Place Part II.

BLOOMBERG