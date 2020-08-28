Tenet tests fans' appetite for cinemas

LONDON • The hopes of Hollywood were riding on the opening of Tenet on Wednesday, as the Christopher Nolan spy thriller tests movie fans' appetite to return to cinemas and rescue an industry hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The biggest release since schedules were torn up in March - and the only one of the year's potential summer blockbusters to make it to the big screen in the holiday season - Tenet launched in 70 countries on Wednesday, ahead of the United States next week.

The movie has already won over some critics, but fans could be a harder sell, given the changes to the moviegoing experience.

Actor Tom Cruise, whose Top Gun: Maverick was pulled from a release earlier this summer, donned a face mask to attend a preview of Tenet in London.

"Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody," he said on Tuesday. "I loved it."

Film critic Kaleem Aftab said Tenet - which reportedly cost AT&T's Warner Bros more than US$200 million (S$273 million) to make - was exactly the kind of film the industry needed.

"Tenet is an intelligent blockbuster made with loads of money, with big explosions and big bangs, exactly what we'd expect from Christopher Nolan, who made films like Interstellar, Inception and Dunkirk," he said.

Aftab added that movie theatres are where the money is made.

"If Tenet is a success, we're going to see a quick rush of releases; we'll see Bond come out for sure in November. The worry is if Tenet is a flop, they'll decide to wait until next summer," he said.

While cinemas have tentatively reopened around the world, they have mainly relied on classics to test pandemic-proof measures, along with a few new releases such as Russell Crowe's thriller Unhinged.

Other films will go straight to streaming platforms, most notably Disney's Mulan.

Major UK cinema chain Cineworld, which owns Regal in the United States and Cinema City in Europe, said it was pleased by pre-release bookings for Tenet, which were tracking at a similar level to that of a blockbuster released before the pandemic.

"We hope that it helps to restore confidence in attending the cinema ahead of other high-profile releases later this year, including the latest Bond, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow and A Quiet Place 2," a spokesman said.

REUTERS