Telemad: Local web series Derek and Netflix's food show Flavorful Origins are short and sweet

SINGAPORE - In an age when television viewers are spoilt for choice for content, it has become increasingly difficult for me to commit to lengthy drawn-out programmes.

I find many Asian romance dramas in particular to be unbearably long - what with all the unnecessary flashback sequences and scenes featuring the couple doing a lot of intense staring at each other.

Which is why I am glad to have stumbled upon two series recently which are so short and sweet.

The running times for Singaporean crime drama Derek and Chinese food documentary series Flavorful Origins are only around 15 to 20 minutes each, and both are surprisingly effective despite the short running times.

Derek, which can be streamed on Toggle, is a spin-off of Channel 5 crime drama Code Of Law (2012 to 2018), one of the better local TV productions.

The title of the show here refers to Derek Ho, a serial killer character introduced in season four of Code Of Law and portrayed by home-grown actor Desmond Tan, who reprises the role here. The Toggle series picks up from where Derek was last seen on TV - jailed for the brutal murders of eight young women.

As he has already been caught, the new 10-episode web series presents the character in a different way. Instead of playing out his crimes, it attempts to understand his psyche.

So there are a lot of conversations held in prison where he tells his side of the story to psychologist Winnie Low (played by Malaysian actress Cheryl Chitty Tan), who then tries to link his criminal behaviour to his childhood upbringing and various family problems.

The approach is similar to Netflix's Mindhunter (2017), the fictional crime drama series that features interviews with a number of serial killers.

Never mind that there is so much more talk than action this time around. Tan remains convincingly creepy and compelling even when just seated in his chair. A smirk, a sharp glance or a raised eyebrow is enough to convey his emotional intensity.

Just three episodes in and it is evident that Derek is a highly troubled man despite his abilities to hide the signs underneath his handsome face and charming demeanour. Watching his insecurities unravel bit by bit is fascinating and makes him absolutely worthy ofhis own spin-off show.

Another series that has captivated my attention, albeit for very different reasons, is Netflix's Flavorful Origins.

The show, narrated in Mandarin, offers audiences bite-sized looks at the cuisine of Chaoshan, a region in China's Guangdong province.

Each episode introduces just a single dish or ingredient, but that is enough to make my mouth water. Whether it is the thunder tea rice, kway teow or the unique baked tofu cake, this is food porn at its best.

It is not just because of all the beautiful close-up shots of the food - although the cinematography is truly stunning, where you can see every flaky bit of a pastry - but the fact that the show also highlights the people who put these meals together.

In the episode on fish balls, an entire family is pictured pounding the lizardfish into paste and moulding them into fish balls together. In the beef hotpot episode, a young apprentice watches on anxiously as his master samples his sliced beef cuts.

These people clearly treat their food with respect, and that attitude is contagious.

DEREK

Toggle

3.5 stars

FLAVORFUL ORIGINS

Netflix

5 stars