Teacher pays Keith Urban's bill

NEW YORK • Teacher Ruth Reed was not impressed when the man said he was Keith Urban.

"I said that he did look like the (country star)... he said he was. I didn't believe him, I asked where Nicole (Kidman, his wife) was and who was the lady (with him).

"He told me it was his sister. My snippy words were, 'Yes, I'm sure she wouldn't lie to an old lady.'

"I was so sure he was just yanking my chain. He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard. It was then I realised what an idiot I was."

CBS News reported that the incident occurred at a convenience store in Medford in New Jersey last Friday. Ms Reed said: "This man was short of a few dollars, he asked a lady with him if she had money.

"I jumped in and said I would pay... He thanked me and asked my name. I asked him his and he told me it was Keith."

It was not the first time she had provided assistance, adding that she had helped others settle their bills at the store called Wawa.

"I have made a resolution to once a week treat someone at Wawa. Occasionally, it happens more than once a week," she wrote on her Facebook account, which was later shared on Twitter by her former student.

Ms Reed is still buzzing over her encounter with an Urban legend.

"This was out of the blue," she said. "Being at the right place at the right time and too stupid to recognise Keith Urban when you see him.

"But we always tend to notice what people do wrong and we don't notice the good," northjersey.com quoted her as saying.