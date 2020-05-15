Taylor Swift's boyfriend gives glimpse of their life under quarantine

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is notoriously tight-lipped about his personal life. However, it seems like being under quarantine has made him a bit more open to sharing about life with her.

The British actor, 29, shared a series of images on his Instagram story on Wednesday (May 13), which many believe to be shots of his life with Swift under lockdown.

The images, of course, include a few appearances by one of Swift's cats, Benjamin Button.

Alwyn also posted an image of himself drinking coffee, which many believe to be taken by Swift, 30.

The pair have been dating for three years.