Taylor Swift will be honoured as artist of the decade at American Music Awards on Nov 24

She is only 29 but Taylor Swift will soon be honoured with an award designating her as artist of the decade.

The American Music Awards (AMA) will give her that statuette in a Nov 24 ceremony in Los Angeles, where she is also up for artist of the year.

If she fends off rivals Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey to nab that prize, she will equal Michael Jackson's haul of 24 AMA trophies in all.

Swift has another four nominations in other categories, including favourite female artist (pop/rock) and favourite album (pop/rock), this year.

The singer, who first caught the ears of listeners in 2006 with her self-titled debut studio album, has gone on to take fuller control of her lucrative career.

Her recent deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group allows her to own the masters of her songs going forward.

Swift does not own the rights to her first six albums, an issue which has reportedly caused her unhappiness.

If she breaks Jackson's AMA record on Nov 24, that will be purr-fect for Swift, who recently posted a photograph of her celebration of National Cat Day, by sharing a tender moment with her kitty Olivia.